UNICOM Systems Inc. Buys New Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

UNICOM Systems Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 153,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,000. NetApp makes up 2.7% of UNICOM Systems Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. UNICOM Systems Inc. owned about 0.08% of NetApp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in NetApp by 39.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $5,151,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 55.8% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 221,907 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $19,492,000 after buying an additional 79,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,443,974 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,069,617,000 after buying an additional 429,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 12,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $105.27 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.93 and its 200 day moving average is $103.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.96% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NetApp from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.79.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $695,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,765 shares in the company, valued at $20,438,269.95. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $29,828.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,940.35. This represents a 39.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,302 shares of company stock worth $1,590,514. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

