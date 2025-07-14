Aurora Investment Counsel Cuts Position in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR)

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its position in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Timken by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,465,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,461,000 after buying an additional 26,973 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,158,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,436,000 after acquiring an additional 320,354 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Timken by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,403,000 after buying an additional 124,676 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,295,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,433,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,285,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,711,000 after acquiring an additional 63,485 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE TKR opened at $78.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Timken Company has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $90.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day moving average is $72.61.

Timken Increases Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.03). Timken had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Timken’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Timken from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

