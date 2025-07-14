Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,104 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 153.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PROS by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in PROS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of PROS by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 376,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 52,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PRO stock opened at $15.92 on Monday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $29.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.69 million. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PROS from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Northland Securities set a $38.00 price target on PROS in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

