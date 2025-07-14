Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Position in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 194,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,849,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,334,000 after buying an additional 32,482 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,493,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,390,000 after buying an additional 299,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,948,000 after buying an additional 51,661 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 939,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,403,000 after buying an additional 123,091 shares during the period. Finally, Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 766,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after buying an additional 59,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $30.86 on Monday. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46.

NAPCO Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. NAPCO Security Technologies had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $43.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from NAPCO Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. NAPCO Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSSC. Lake Street Capital set a $26.00 target price on NAPCO Security Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson set a $33.00 target price on NAPCO Security Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NAPCO Security Technologies from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on NAPCO Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

