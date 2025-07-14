Florida Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,347 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 74,085 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $69.00 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $69.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.53.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

