UNICOM Systems Inc. Boosts Position in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT)

UNICOM Systems Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report) by 90.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 656,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311,426 shares during the quarter. Quantum Computing comprises about 1.1% of UNICOM Systems Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. UNICOM Systems Inc.’s holdings in Quantum Computing were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUBT. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Quantum Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Quantum Computing alerts:

Quantum Computing Price Performance

NASDAQ:QUBT opened at $17.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 3.96. Quantum Computing Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quantum Computing ( NASDAQ:QUBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QUBT. Wall Street Zen raised Quantum Computing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Quantum Computing from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Quantum Computing in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quantum Computing

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christopher Boehmler sold 46,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 351,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,040. This represents a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Turmelle sold 200,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $2,849,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,059,844 shares of company stock worth $14,685,149. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Computing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.