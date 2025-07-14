Xponance Inc. Purchases 138 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EME. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total value of $3,052,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 208,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,125,473.67. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total value of $390,950.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,616.02. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME stock opened at $554.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.49 and a 1-year high of $556.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $487.57 and a 200 day moving average of $444.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 7.00%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

EME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W raised EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EMCOR Group from $503.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.00.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

