H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. H&R Block makes up 1.7% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 1,552.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 129.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $3,405,096.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 844,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,458,311.20. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB opened at $56.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.24. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $68.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.60.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.57% and a net margin of 15.20%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Articles

