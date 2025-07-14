Kathmere Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNI opened at $105.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.37 and its 200 day moving average is $101.64. Canadian National Railway Company has a fifty-two week low of $91.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This represents a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.86.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

