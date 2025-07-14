Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,057 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,093 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 68.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth $6,464,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 45.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 94,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 29,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth $15,498,000. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.1%

DB stock opened at $29.65 on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra Research raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

