PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PACCAR from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Melius raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.59.

PACCAR stock opened at $97.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.82. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $118.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. This represents a 62.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 33.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.4% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

