Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cass Information Systems from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Cass Information Systems Stock Down 1.9%

CASS opened at $44.03 on Friday. Cass Information Systems has a twelve month low of $37.99 and a twelve month high of $47.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.45.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $46.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cass Information Systems will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 11.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 4,823.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

