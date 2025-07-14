Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires 137 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 241.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

EFAV opened at $83.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.24. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $69.19 and a 1 year high of $85.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.