Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Roku (ROKU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) in the last few weeks:

7/10/2025 – Roku was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2025 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $84.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2025 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $88.50 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2025 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2025 – Roku had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.

6/17/2025 – Roku had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2025 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2025 – Roku had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $88.50 price target on the stock.

6/17/2025 – Roku was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

6/16/2025 – Roku had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2025 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/2/2025 – Roku had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $88.99 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.90 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.60.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 79,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,201,012. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $45,904.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,343.90. The trade was a 6.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,520 shares of company stock worth $7,357,094 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 227.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 73.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 964.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 346,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,458,000 after buying an additional 314,006 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at $13,908,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 20.3% in the second quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

