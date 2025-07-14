Xponance Inc. Acquires 281 Shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ecofi Investissements SA increased its stake in Dover by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dover by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dover by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 5.5% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOV opened at $189.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.78 and its 200 day moving average is $183.07. Dover Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.04 and a fifty-two week high of $222.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

