Wall Street Zen Upgrades Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) to Hold

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on JOBY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

NYSE JOBY opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61. Joby Aviation has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $12.59.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 447,083.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $2,800,005.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 57,828,060 shares in the company, valued at $485,755,704. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Motor Corp/ Toyota acquired 49,701,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000,003.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 122,573,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,545,313.63. This trade represents a 68.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,490,078 shares of company stock valued at $13,380,194 in the last three months. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 63.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 142,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 37,120 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 626,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 32,324 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 307,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 126,908 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

