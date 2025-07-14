Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $258.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.49.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $404.00 target price (up from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.48, for a total transaction of $613,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,862,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,282,283.36. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $386,831.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,442.26. This trade represents a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,284 shares of company stock valued at $9,444,537. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

