Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 3,019 Shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,122 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Shell by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Shell by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Shell by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after buying an additional 14,937 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Shell by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in Shell by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 7,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

Shell Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Shell stock opened at $72.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average of $67.24. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $58.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.46.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.90%.

Shell declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

