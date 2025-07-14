The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on The Hackett Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

HCKT stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65. The company has a market cap of $682.10 million, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 269.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 39,163 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

