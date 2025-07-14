Ballentine Partners LLC Has $860,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.50 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $47.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.32.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $559,800. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

