Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) CEO Sells $16,002.00 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $16,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 443,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,145,222.28. This trade represents a 0.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Elliot Noss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 10th, Elliot Noss sold 2,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $43,740.00.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $10,605.00.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Elliot Noss sold 2,500 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $52,025.00.

On Monday, July 7th, Elliot Noss sold 2,600 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $53,326.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Elliot Noss sold 3,200 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $65,408.00.

On Friday, May 9th, Elliot Noss sold 100 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $1,769.00.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Elliot Noss sold 700 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $11,473.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Elliot Noss sold 800 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $12,968.00.

On Thursday, April 24th, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $8,530.00.

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $8,185.00.

Tucows Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ TCX opened at $22.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $251.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.83. Tucows Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $26.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Free Report ) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The information services provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.61 million during the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,539 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tucows in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tucows in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tucows in the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

Further Reading

