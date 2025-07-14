Diversify Wealth Management LLC Sells 923 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $102.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.20. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.36 and a 52-week high of $103.61.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.