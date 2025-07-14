Xponance Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,091,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 333.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,527,000. Finally, Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVNA. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carvana from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Carvana from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Carvana from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $340.00 target price on Carvana and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.59.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 51,380 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total value of $16,751,421.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 162,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,616.37. The trade was a 24.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 70,166 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.43, for a total value of $19,746,817.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 201,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,591,914.41. This trade represents a 25.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,626,961 shares of company stock worth $531,064,642. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVNA opened at $343.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $315.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.81. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $364.00. The company has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 3.59.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a return on equity of 44.86% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

