Diversify Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Next Level Private LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 114,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of T stock opened at $26.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.12.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

