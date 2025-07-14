Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday.
Shares of LYRA opened at $8.65 on Friday. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.24.
Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($6.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.50) by $1.50. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 295.52% and a negative net margin of 6,711.39%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyra Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.
