Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carnival by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,095,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carnival by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,256 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carnival by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,850,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761,489 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Carnival by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,649,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,747,000 after purchasing an additional 877,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Carnival by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,097,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carnival from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.65.

Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $28.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.61. Carnival Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $30.46.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

