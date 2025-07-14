Allworth Financial LP Buys 178 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,746.60. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on COF. Citigroup cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.4%

COF opened at $219.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $221.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.06.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.