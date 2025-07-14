T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,063,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,947,559,000 after purchasing an additional 135,203 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 6,052,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $684,474,000 after buying an additional 425,142 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,631,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,260,000 after buying an additional 116,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,397,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,169,000 after buying an additional 40,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $259,060,000 after buying an additional 208,304 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. Barclays increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $190,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 44,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,214.27. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $93,876.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,994.78. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW stock opened at $101.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.08. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 28.38%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.60%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

