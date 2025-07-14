Weiss Ratings Reiterates “Sell (E+)” Rating for 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM)

Weiss Ratings reissued their sell (e+) rating on shares of 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of FEAM opened at $3.55 on Friday. 5E Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $71.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Get 5E Advanced Materials alerts:

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.37). Research analysts predict that 5E Advanced Materials will post -9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.