MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $807,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MGE Energy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $86.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MGE Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.38 and a twelve month high of $109.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.46.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $218.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.42 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 18.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that MGE Energy Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

