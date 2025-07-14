Diversify Wealth Management LLC Sells 145 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $221.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.20. The company has a market cap of $201.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Arete Research raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.08.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

