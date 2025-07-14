Allworth Financial LP Sells 206 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 472.9% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $228.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.44. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.09.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,230,240. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Arete Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.63.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

