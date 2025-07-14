Allworth Financial LP Sells 2,739 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 997.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Up 6.8%

Shares of IYJ opened at $143.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.30 and a 200 day moving average of $134.82. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $111.51 and a 52-week high of $145.69.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

