Allworth Financial LP Sells 549 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.29% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 106.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Potentia Wealth bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:JPEM opened at $56.52 on Monday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $339.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average is $53.57.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

