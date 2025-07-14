Xponance Inc. Acquires 970 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,921,000 after buying an additional 525,956 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,775,000. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,164,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Zscaler by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,618,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,935,000 after buying an additional 332,307 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,137,000 after buying an additional 283,637 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total transaction of $968,292.18. Following the sale, the insider owned 88,970 shares in the company, valued at $27,142,077.90. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 4,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total value of $1,234,236.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 106,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,392,338.30. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,793 shares of company stock worth $58,752,794 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $289.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.27. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $318.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,114.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.82.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

