NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NWG

Institutional Trading of NatWest Group

NatWest Group Trading Down 2.6%

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 190.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 39,006 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 99,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWG stock opened at $13.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.