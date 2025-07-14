NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.
Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th.
NWG stock opened at $13.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22.
NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
