State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 13.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 27.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 97.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 256.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 9.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO William George III sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $5,876,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,317,532.03. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,156. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,795. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $465.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $572.60.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $540.11 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.93 and a 12 month high of $553.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.09. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.80%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

