State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,886,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,561,000 after purchasing an additional 697,388 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,785,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,310,000 after purchasing an additional 565,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,844,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,729,000 after purchasing an additional 284,271 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,843,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,669,000 after purchasing an additional 109,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,986,000 after purchasing an additional 48,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $80.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.94. Eastman Chemical Company has a twelve month low of $70.90 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Articles

