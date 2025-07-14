Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

