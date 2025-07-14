Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUVB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Nuvation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Stock Performance

NYSE:NUVB opened at $2.20 on Monday. Nuvation Bio has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $748.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Nuvation Bio had a negative net margin of 5,534.21% and a negative return on equity of 44.14%. The company had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuvation Bio will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dongfang Liu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,000. The trade was a 62.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuvation Bio by 108.7% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 22,040 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth $170,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Nuvation Bio by 52.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,774,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Nuvation Bio by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 108,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.