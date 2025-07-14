Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 5,110 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Pitney Bowes worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Sidoti raised Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Pitney Bowes Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $493.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.99 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.77%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

