State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,557,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,978 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 531.4% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 805,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,342,000 after buying an additional 678,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $46,339,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,349,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,652,000 after buying an additional 517,989 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 10,270.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,787,000 after buying an additional 507,345 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,598,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,099,559.60. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $53.00 target price on Enphase Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on Enphase Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $41.85 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $130.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average is $54.18.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

