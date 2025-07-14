Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,631 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 62.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,762,542.98. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $384,192.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,944.80. The trade was a 35.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $102.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.38.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 78.12% and a negative return on equity of 164.40%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is -39.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. New Street Research raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Argus raised Crown Castle to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.06.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

