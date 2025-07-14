Allworth Financial LP Has $897,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $28,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $32,000. ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $155.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $101.43 billion, a PE ratio of 89.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.30 and a 200-day moving average of $145.63. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $104.10 and a one year high of $158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 12.65%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Welltower

In related news, Director Andrew Gundlach bought 20,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

