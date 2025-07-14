American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 189.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $139,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 95,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,723.10. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE AHR opened at $36.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.28. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -370.37%.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

