Alps Advisors Inc. Has $848,000 Stock Holdings in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) by 1,587.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,609,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513,968 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Americas Gold and Silver were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USAS. NewGen Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 447.7% in the 1st quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,609,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 25,837,788 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $2,819,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 273,321.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 207,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,216,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 202,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $1.04 on Monday. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $695.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Americas Gold and Silver from $1.00 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Americas Gold and Silver Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

