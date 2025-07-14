FXCM (OTCMKTS:GLBR) vs. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Financial Comparison

FXCM (OTCMKTS:GLBR – Get Free Report) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares FXCM and Wells Fargo & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FXCM N/A N/A N/A Wells Fargo & Company 16.19% 12.15% 1.03%

Volatility and Risk

FXCM has a beta of -2.43, indicating that its share price is 343% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

75.9% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of FXCM shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FXCM and Wells Fargo & Company”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FXCM N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wells Fargo & Company $81.58 billion 3.29 $19.72 billion $5.57 14.82

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than FXCM.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FXCM and Wells Fargo & Company, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FXCM 0 0 0 0 0.00 Wells Fargo & Company 0 7 11 1 2.68

Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus target price of $80.13, indicating a potential downside of 2.93%. Given Wells Fargo & Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wells Fargo & Company is more favorable than FXCM.

Summary

Wells Fargo & Company beats FXCM on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FXCM

Global Brokerage, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online foreign exchange (FX) trading, contracts for difference trading, spread betting, and related services to retail and institutional customers worldwide. Its proprietary trading platform presents its FX customers with the price quotations on various currency pairs from a range of global banks, financial institutions, and market makers. The company also acts as a credit intermediary and simultaneously entering into trades with the customer and the FX market maker. It offers its customers access to over-the-counter FX markets. The company was formerly known as FXCM Inc. and changed its name to Global Brokerage, Inc. in February 2017. Global Brokerage, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in New York, New York. On March 23, 2023, an involuntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 was filed against Global Brokerage, Inc. in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. On May 19, 2023, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Consumer Banking and Lending segment offers consumer and small business banking, home lending, credit cards, auto, and personal lending. The Commercial Banking segment provides banking and credit products across industry sectors and municipalities, secured lending and lease products, and treasury management. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment is composed of corporate banking, investment banking, treasury management, commercial real estate lending and servicing, and equity and fixed income solutions, as well as sales, trading, and research capabilities. The Wealth and Investment Management segment refers to personalized wealth management, brokerage, financial planning, lending, private banking, trust, and fiduciary products and services. The company was founded by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo on March 18, 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

