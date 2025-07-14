The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,507,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,517,000 after purchasing an additional 124,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,925,000 after buying an additional 69,969 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Clorox by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,344,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $259,041,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Clorox by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,684,000 after acquiring an additional 230,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,280. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Down 1.0%

Clorox stock opened at $126.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.51. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $117.35 and a 1 year high of $171.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 324.23% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

