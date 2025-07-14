Cerity Partners LLC Grows Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,859,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,072 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $18,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,185,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,806 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,989,057 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,330 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,773,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,278,000 after buying an additional 1,032,070 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,456,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after buying an additional 770,586 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Trading Down 5.1%

Alphatec stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $169.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.57 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 1,657.19% and a negative net margin of 25.77%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 13,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $171,532.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,450,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,922,222.48. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott Lish sold 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $251,587.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 748,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,522.26. This represents a 2.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,633,172 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised Alphatec to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.89.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

