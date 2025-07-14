Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCEB. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VCEB opened at $62.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.38. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $60.36 and a 52 week high of $65.30.

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

